“data-reactid =” 23 “> The Dukes of Sussex officially ceased to be part of the British monarchy last March after making their last public appearance as royals at Westminster Abbey, and evil tongues claim that within The royal family have not yet forgiven them for their fear to build a new life based on “financial independence”.

“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who is celebrating his first birthday today. Archie is the queen’s eighth great-grandson, “reads the solemn message posted on the Royal Family Instagram account to accompany an old image, documenting the first time the sovereign was able to meet in person the offspring who has always been she had believed it was her favorite grandson, Enrique.

“data-reactid =” 27 “>” We wish Archie a very happy birthday today “, have written their managers on behalf of Guillermo and Catalina together with a red balloon emoticon, and accompanying his words with an image of the christening of the boy.

“data-reactid =” 28 “> From Clarence House, the official residence of the heir to the throne, they have wanted to recover a photograph of Prince Charles with his youngest grandson:” Happy birthday to Archie, who is one year old today. This is a photo of Archie with his grandfather taken after his christening in July 2019, “they explained.

Facing the public, they are expected to suggest to all who wish to send them a gift or greeting card that they make a donation to a charity on behalf of Archie instead.