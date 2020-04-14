LONDON (AP) – The British government’s daily death toll from coronavirus leaves hundreds of dead, according to official figures released Tuesday. The difference includes a wave of deaths in nursing homes, which according to the employees of these centers is being ignored.

Until April 3, there were 5,979 deaths in England associated with COVID-19, the disease produced by the virus, according to the National Statistics Office. It is 15% more than the 5,186 deaths announced by the National Health Service in the same period.

The government had reported 11,329 deaths from coronavirus patients on Monday in the UK as a whole.

That total figure, which is updated daily, only includes those who died in hospitals. The highest number, published once a week by the statistical office, adds up all the deaths anywhere, including nursing homes and cases where the new coronavirus is suspected but was not tested.

As of April 3, just under 10% of COVID-19-related deaths occurred outside of hospitals, the statistical office said.

Residential managers and employees say that figure underestimates the true extent of the pandemic in centers that house some of the country’s oldest and most vulnerable people.

The head of one of the largest British residential companies said on Tuesday that the number of cases and deaths from coronavirus among elderly residents was much higher than that reported by authorities.

The government says that outbreaks of COVID-19 have only been reported in one in eight British residences.

But David Behan, chairman of the HC-One group, said cases of the new virus had been reported in 232 of the company’s centers, two-thirds of the total. Behan said 311 of its inmates and one employee had died from confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases.

“COVID-19 deaths account for like … a little less than a third of the deaths we have had in the past three weeks,” he told the BBC.

Residences across the country say they are having trouble getting adequate protective material for their workers, and suffer from understaffing because many employees become ill or have to be quarantined.

Ros Altmann, a former government minister and campaigning for older people, said frail elders were being ignored in the pandemic.

“We must not forget that the brand of civilized society must reflect how it treats its oldest and most vulnerable citizens,” he said. “We must not forget the elderly in our population – the average age of the people in our residences is 85 years – their lives are also valuable and they need the treatment and equipment and care that we would expect for anyone else in our society”.