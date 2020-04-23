British Prince William and his wife Kate released new photos of one of their sons, Prince Louis, painting a colorful drawing of several rainbows, which have become a symbol of hope in the UK amid the coronavirus crisis, to mark his second birthday this Thursday.

Louis’ five photos show the third son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with his hands covered in paint as he creates his rainbow poster, echoing those made by children from all over the country and installed in the windows of the houses.

All photos of the young prince were taken this month by Kate at the family home in eastern England, where they stay during the coronavirus isolation, Kensington Palace said.

Louis, fifth in line to the throne, has a six-year-old brother, Prince George, and a four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte. Last month, the family released a video in which it joins an applause of thanks from across the nation to its health professionals.

Earlier this week, Kate revealed that the family is teaching the children at home, but did not let them rest during the Easter holiday.

“Don’t tell the kids, in fact we are still on holiday. I feel really bad,” she told BBC TV.

Louis’ celebrations come just days after his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, celebrated his 94th birthday.

