British Prime Minister Boris Johnson He had to be taken to intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus condition worsened.

“During the afternoon, the prime minister’s health deteriorated and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit”, a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

Johnson “has asked the foreign minister, Dominic Raab, (…) to replace it as necessary, “he added in the letter. “The Prime Minister is receiving excellent attention. Thanks to all the personnel of the public health system for their hard work and dedication, ”said Johnson’s spokesperson.

At a press conference this afternoon, Raab said he has not spoken to Johnson since the weekend. The head of British diplomacy chaired the daily meeting this morning to coordinate the response to the pandemic.

This is “terribly sad news”, reacted the recently elected new leader of the Labor opposition, Keir Starmer, assuring that “the thoughts of the whole country are with the Prime Minister and his family in these incredibly difficult times.”

The conservative leader, 55, announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and he would be in solitary confinement for seven days in his apartment Downing Street, whose doors were left with food and papers. However, his symptoms continued and that worried the medical team assisting him..

Despite his picture, continued to lead video conference meetings and many blamed this lack of rest on Monday on the fact that on Friday he continued to have a fever and on Sunday his doctor decided to admit him to undergo medical tests such as “precautionary measure“

According to The Times, DailyMail, The Sun and Mirror newspapers, Johnson is in the st thomas hospital, from London, near Westminster, and oxygen is being administered. The high official did not want to specify what type of tests are carried out on him.

“Today he is in the hospital to undergo examinations, but he will continue to be informed of what is happening and to be in command of the government.”Said Robert Jenrick, Minister of Housing and Communities, to BBC radio.

The premier manifested himself on his Twitter account. “I am in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, while we work to fight the virus and keep everyone safe, ”he said. In addition, he thanked the health personnel for the care “in this difficult time”, and asked the entire population to stay in their homes.

Return “as soon as possible”

Johnson He is the most prominent world political leader to have contracted the virus. At UK, were also infected with COVID-19 your minister of health, Matt Hancock, and the heir to the throne, the Prince carlos, 71, but both emerged from isolation last week after overcoming the illness.

For his part, “the prime minister has had persistent symptoms for ten days“He explained Jenrick. “He spent the night in the hospital (…). We hope that as a result of those tests you will be able to return to Downing Street as soon as possible.“He added.

According to the doctor Rupert Beale, from the laboratory of cell biology of infections at the institute Francis Crick from London, in a situation like that of JohnsonPhysicians should, in principle, monitor “important vital signs such as oxygen saturation”, perform blood tests to check “the immune response”And perform an electrocardiogram.

The President of U.S, Donald trump, declared himself convinced that his “friend” Johnson he will get over. “He’s a strong man“He assured during the press conference on Sunday in the White House.

More serious than he admitted

While in other European countries, Italy Y Spain, the pandemic in the last days it began to show signs of a slight remission, in the United Kingdom, where its advance began later, it is in full progression.

Sunday were announced 621 new dead. And while it represents a pullback from yesterday’s 708, mortality hit record after record last week, and experts warn against anticipated optimism. The country has almost 5,000 fatalities and, although it performs very few tests, it has some 50,000 confirmed cases.

In this context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, had to fill the void left by Monday Johnson at the daily morning meeting devoted to the fight against coronavirus.

Given the magnitude of the crisis, Queen Elizabeth II He addressed the country on Sunday in an unusual televised speech, the fourth alone in his 68-year reign. He asked “determination”And a collective effort to stop the pandemic and thanked the health personnel who fight against it night and day.

To ask his compatriots to stay home, Johnson He posted several videos on Twitter during his confinement in which he appeared tired. According to The Guardian newspaper, “he was more seriously ill than he or his officials were prepared to admit”, And was visited by doctors concerned about his breathing.

“Many with # COVID19 have been knocked down by fatigue and fever and have taken advantage of the isolation to sleep and recover. Boris has risked his health and worked every day on our behalf to lead the battle against this vile virus.“Tweeted the Secretary of State for Health, Nadine Dorries, the first member of the British Government to contract the disease in early March.

(With information from .)