LONDON, Apr 5 (.) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital on Sunday for examination after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus, although the conservative politician’s office ruled out that deal with an emergency.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has been admitted to the hospital for tests tonight,” Downing Street reported.

“This is a precautionary measure as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus,” Downing Street added.

Johnson became the first global leader to announce positive on March 27. He isolated himself in a flat on Downing Street and said Friday that he would be held in detention because his temperature was still high.

