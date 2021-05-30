British press celebrates Tuchel’s cunning and questions Guardiola’s team

05/30/2021 at 12:36 PM CEST

EFE

The British press highlights this Sunday the “deserved” triumph Chelsea against Manchester City (0-1) in the final of the Champions League in Porto (Portugal) and thinks that the iunusual team of players selected by Pep Guardiola contributed to the defeat.

“The Sunday Telegraph” headlines “Kai Harvertz crowns Chelsea as kings of Europe and shatters Man City’s Champions League dreams,” and notes that Guardiola “paid the price for his daring midfield selection,” leaving a team that seemed “uncoordinated”.

“The Sunday Times” maintains that Chelsea’s German manager Thomas Tuchel ” “mocked” cleverly to his Catalan rival, whose “bet” with a strange combination of players “failed on the biggest stage” of football.

Like the rest of headers, “The Sun” celebrates Havertz’s performance, which says it “sunk” Manchester City, and stresses that Guardiola “touched the team too much”, by opting “to leave out his two defensive midfielders”, which, he says, “did not work.” As a result, he adds, Manchester City “will have to keep waiting for glory.”

The public chain BBC he also wonders if Guardiola does not “altered too much” the team in the match against Chelsea and maintains that the exclusion of Fernandinho and Rodri left the team exposed in midfield while undermining defense and attack.