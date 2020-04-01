LONDON (AP) – When Boris Johnson felt fever and cough, the British prime minister was able to access a test for coronavirus, unlike what will happen to most Britons who need it.

The conservative Johnson government was criticized on Wednesday for failing to deliver on its promise to increase the number of tests for the coronavirus, as the country recorded its largest increase in deaths, to 2,352.

The matter has turned into an incipient political crisis for Johnson, who suffers from moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and is working in isolation at the official residence located in Downing Street.

Richard Horton, editor of the Lancet medical journal, said the way Britain has handled this crisis represents “the greatest political science failure in a generation.”

In a Twitter message, Horton said a national deputy chief medical officer said last week that “the point comes in a pandemic where testing is no longer an appropriate intervention.”

“Testing is now a priority,” said Horton. “The public message: total confusion”.

Like other countries, the UK has restricted testing to hospitalized people, leaving people with moderate symptoms without knowing whether or not they have the disease. Extensive testing, say many scientists – especially for health personnel – would allow doctors to return to work if they are negative, many scientists say, and would provide a better picture of how the virus spreads.

On Wednesday, Community Secretary Robert Jenrick admitted that “we need to do more and more quickly.”

Initially, Britain conducted 5,000 tests a day, but the government promised to increase the number to 10,000 for last week and 25,000 for mid-April. That target has not been reached, with 8,630 tests conducted on Monday, the last day for which figures were available.

Critics compare the British case to Germany, which reacted quickly as the first cases began to emerge in China late last year. Germany began producing a test for COVID-19 in January, almost a month before British health authorities produced one. The Germans now have the capacity to test 500,000 a week.