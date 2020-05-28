UK police said Dominic Cummings, a senior adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, may have violated coronavirus isolation rules when traveling by car with his wife and son to a castle, but said he would not take no action.

Dominic Cummings, senior adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson 5/2/2020

Cummings, who campaigned for the approval of the British split from the European Union in the 2016 referendum and helped Johnson win the 2019 election, has been struggling to keep his job since revelations about a long car ride at the height of isolation sparked outrage across the country. the country.

He refused to apologize for the trip, during which he drove 400 kilometers to his parents’ property in northern England and went to a local castle to, he said, test his vision and ability at the wheel after he fell ill.

Durham police said Cummings did not commit an offense by going to his father’s property in Durham, but that the 41-kilometer trip to Barnard Castle may have been a minor violation of regulations.

The corporation said it “concluded that there may have been a minor breach of regulations that would have justified police intervention”.

“Durham’s police force sees this as a minor violation because there was no apparent violation of social detachment.”

The police also said that if an agent had stopped Cummings during the trip, he would have advised him to return to his parents’ home.

Johnson and his government ministers have said repeatedly that Cummings did nothing wrong when traveling to his father’s property, while nearly 70 million British citizens adhered to the government’s advice to stay home.

The account of Cummings’ trip was first published by The Mirror and The Guardian.

The prime minister and his Downing Street office said some of the reports about his aide were inaccurate.

Police said they did not find enough evidence to corroborate reports that Cummings returned to Durham on April 19.

“The Durham police force will not take further action on this issue and informed Mr Cummings of its decision.”

Downing Street said Johnson sees the issue overcome.

“The Prime Minister has said that he believes Mr Cummings behaved sensibly and legally, given all circumstances, and considers the matter closed,” said the Downing Street spokesman.

