British police said Saturday night that they are intervening in Reading, west London, for a « serious incident » that caused several injuries, and various media report that the people were stabbed.

« Some people were injured and taken to the hospital, » local police, who arrested a man at the scene, said on Twitter.

Police and rescue services intervened at the scene after being called in late afternoon for an incident in which several people were stabbed to death in Forbury Gardens around 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT), according to the same source.

Interior Minister Priti Patel was « deeply concerned » in a tweet.

A security perimeter was installed at the scene and the police asked the public to « avoid the area. »

spe / gmo / eg / dga