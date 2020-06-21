The knife attack that caused three deaths and three serious injuries on Saturday night in Reading, west London, is considered « terrorist, » police announced Sunday.

« The anti-terrorism police can now confirm » that the events, which occurred in a city park, « were declared as a terrorist incident, » according to a statement from the local police.

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested after the fact.

On Saturday, police and rescue services intervened after being called in an incident in which several people were stabbed to death in Forbury Gardens around 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT) in central Reading, a city of 200,000 residents about 60 km from the capital.

According to witnesses quoted by the British agency PA, a man attacked several groups gathered in that park, who were taking advantage of the sunny afternoon after weeks of confinement.

« The park was full, many people were sitting down to have a drink with friends when one person arrived, suddenly shouted unintelligible words and went towards a group of a dozen people, trying to attack them with a knife, » he said. to the PA Lawrence Wort agency, which witnessed the scene.

The events took place near the place where a demonstration of the « Black Lives Matter » movement had previously been held, but the organizers considered that the attack was not related to it.

spe / es / af