British Open Golf 2021: Collin Morikawa wins an exquisite battle at Royal St. George

Updated 07/18/2021 – 20:14

Live Qualification – British Open

Collin Morikawa, a golfer who from the beginning Already moved in numbers of genius, he raised the Claret Jug at the Royal St. George, at the British Open after the pandemic. A bogey-free 66-hit Sunday card gave the 24-year-old from Los Angeles the second Major of his career after the PGA that he won in 2020, also in his first appearance, a crowning that also came without errors in the season. final day.

Morikawa woke up with hole 7, par 5 of the first round, the hole bargain this week, and it no longer stopped. He boarded three birdies in a row to make the leap to the lead, pressured by Jordan Spieth, who like Jon Rahm, took an eagle out of that long stretch, set the counter to zero – he had started with two bogeys – and started a chase that forced the Californian to deploy his best repertoire on a course of fairways hardened by the English summer and with dry and fast greens.

A battle on two sides

The two Americans were locked in a pulse, always with margin for the new star who narrowed to one at 14, but Morikawa, who has played the last 31 holes without error, was not in a hurry. Around the green he established himself as one of the greats.

Oosthuizen, who had finished Saturday with an advantage over the cattlery had led the first three days, he didn’t find the hit. He didn’t hit a birdie until the 11th hole, when St. George was an Everest for the South African. He finished with 71 shots and tied with Jon Rahm.

Rahm: “It would be tough if I was disappointed every time I came fourth in a big one”

With all honors, the British fell to Morikawa, winner of two of the first eight Majors played, a sequence that equals Tiger Woods, Bobby Jones and Gene Sarazen, the inventor of the sand wedge. Three legends. The age thermometer, winning two majors before the age of 25, equates him with Spieth, McIlroy, Woods, Nicklaus and Seve. And, most importantly, in the midst of bombers, a player with a sublime sensitivity to irons wins the tournament that always rewarded talent.