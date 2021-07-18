British Open 2021: Jon Rahm will arrive at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as world number one

Jon Rahm, who finished in the top four of the 2021 British Open at the Royal St George’s GC (Sandwich, Kent), with a final score of 66 strokes (four under par), for a total of 269 (-11) , recovers the world number one lost the previous Sunday and that until this tournament had Dustin Johnson. To get number one back, Rahm had to finish in the top 15 and ahead of Johnson, something he achieved as the American finished in a shared eighth place, with a total of 273 strokes.

The one from Barrika rose to world number one for the first time on July 19, 2020, after winning the Memorial Tournament. The last time he was at the top of the rankings was on June 20, 2021, when he won the US Open, his first major. This Monday he will reappear in the world rankings again at the top.