British Open 2021: Jon Rahm enters Sunday’s match with his title options intact

Jon Rahm, world number 2, fulfilled on the third day of the British Open 2021 by delivering a card of 68 strokes (two under par) that places him, with -7, five behind the leader, the South African Louis Oosthuizen (-12) and they keep alive their chances of winning over Royal St George’s GC. Rahm was far from his best numbers, but in an irregular day of those above, he managed to ascend to sixth place. After the second round on Friday, in which he made his best time in a big one, he started with a bogey on the first hole that he quickly solved with two birdies on the third and on the sixth, his favorite.

Barrika’s player took advantage of the little breeze off the coast of Dover and was safer with the putt, but failed again at seven and 11. From there, there was a radical change in the game and in attitude. from Guipuzcoano. Rahm brought out the fury of the champion and chained three birdies on holes 12, 14 and 17, which allow him to keep alive the dream of achieving his second consecutive major and leaving his name engraved in the annals of history. The puncture of the number one in the world, Dustin Johnson, who made a 73, again opens the possibilities that the Spanish regain world primacy. In order to this is necessary for Rahm to finish the championship ahead of surcarolino and ranked in the top 15.

The contest for the Claret Jar is wide open. Oosthuizen managed to fiercely defend the leadership, despite signing his worst record so far in the championship. The South African was not successful on the ‘green’ and penalized his three birdies with two bogeys committed in the second round. The instability of the leader in this third lap gave wings to Morikawa, who was able to give a blow to qualifying but did not show his best level either. The young American finished with two under par for the course after completing his run with four birdies and two bogeys. While his compatriot Jordan Spieth, who closed the first lap at -3, deflated in the second set and lost his opportunity to storm the lead.

Canadian Corey Conners (-9) signed up for the title dispute with an immaculate card of 66 hits (-4). Sergio García ended his idyll on the English coast with a 73 (+4) which sank it to 44th position. Four major winner Rory McIlroy, who ranks 41st with a blow under par, also fell.

