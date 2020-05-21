The head of the Motor Sports Association recalls the importance of this activity

With the order of isolation to foreigners, it is impossible to hold a GP

If Silverstone doesn’t get ahead, the Grand Circus will go for Hockenheim

The head of motor sports in Great Britain, David Richards, expects the British Government to give his arm to twist and have the green light to celebrate two Formula 1 races in the country this summer. Richards underscores how important the engine is as an activity to the country and is pushing to get to Silverstone.

The Formula 1 celebration at Silverstone is in the hands of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson. The Government is reluctant to consider sport an exception in the isolation measures for foreigners, but the Motor Association of the United Kingdom does not give up and asks Johnson to reconsider this issue.

“People have already forgotten that there is no other sport that has the same economic impact in this country or one greater than Formula 1. There are a lot of people here who work there and have a lot of prestige around the world, “Richards recalls in statements to the British newspaper The Telegraph.

“Being able to hold two races at Silverstone this summer will allow us to have large television audiences, a shame it must be without spectators in the stands,” he adds.

“If we take the necessary precautions, we will be able to protect the population of our country and also allow the teams to work without problems. I do not know why there should not be a race this year. We have a very strong government, I hope we can find the best possible solution“he indicates.

Richards recalls that for Formula 1 it is impossible to isolate yourself for 14 days upon entering the United Kingdom and this is precisely the point they ask to be considered in your case. From the Motor Association they believe that the protocol they have designed, with frequent tests, will guarantee that the GP runs smoothly and without threats to the country.

“A mandatory two-week isolation would make it impossible for us to have the British GP this year. Formula 1 will travel in private planes and undergo testing before entering the country, that makes isolation really unnecessary. If they want elite sport to return to television, exceptions must be madeRichards insists to finish.

