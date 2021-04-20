British minister says he will act to stop disruptive football Super League

By William James and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Apr 19 (Reuters) – Britain will do everything possible to block the creation of the new Super League in European football and is evaluating the option of penalizing the six English teams that have joined, the sport minister said on Monday. , Oliver Dowden.

The official said he met with the Premier League, the Football Association (FA) and the UEFA president to study the plans, which involve Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quick to object to the plans late Sunday night, and Dowden said the government will try to block the project if world football authorities cannot.

“Have no doubt, if they cannot act, we will,” he said in parliament. “We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening.”

“We are examining all the options, from governance reform to competition laws and mechanisms that allow the celebration of football. To put it simply, we will review everything the government does to support these clubs to play,” he added .

“We will do whatever it takes to protect our national sport,” he said.

Over the course of an hour-long session in parliament, the breakthrough plan was harshly criticized by lawmakers from all major parties.

Asked variously as to whether the measures being considered include a tax on separatist clubs, examining different ownership models and reviewing whether players will be allowed into the country to participate in matches, Dowden said they are looking at all of them. the options.

“In essence we are seeing what the government does to provide facilities for parties and clubs and if we should continue to provide that support, because it does not seem to me that the government should be giving that support to this proposal,” he said.

Dowden said they have been looking at the German model of mostly fan-owned clubs and that he hopes it will be explored in an upcoming review of fan-led football.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)