British MI5 warns of spying on Linkedin

04/21/2021 at 09:55 CEST

SPORT.es

At least 10,000 UK citizens have been contacted by fake profiles linked to hostile states, on the professional social network LinkedIn, for the past five years, according to MI5. The 10,000-plus figure includes staff in virtually every government department, as well as key industries, who may be offered conferences or business and travel opportunities that could lead to attempts to recruit them to provide confidential information.

He warned users who had accepted such connection requests that they might have been lured into sharing secrets. “Malicious Profiles” are being used on an “industrial scale”said the head of the security agency, Ken McCallum. A campaign was launched to educate government workers about the threat. The effort, Think Before You Link, warns that foreign spies are targeting those who have access to confidential information.

The United States and other countries have launched similar campaigns. Former CIA officer Kevin Mallory was sentenced to 20 years in prison, after being convicted of revealing secrets to China after a LinkedIn approach.