British justice turns its back on Johnny Depp against newspaper for defamation

But after a very high-profile trial, Judge Andrew Nicol of the High Court of London considered in November that what was published “was substantially true” given that “the vast majority of the alleged attacks were proven.”

This Thursday, the Court of Appeals considered in its decision that “the hearings before Judge Nicol were complete and fair and that he meticulously motivated his conclusions, which has not been shown, not even arguably, that they are flawed by any error of approach or of right “.

The headline of ‘The Sun’ wondered how British writer JK Rowling could accept this ‘wife beater’ in the movie ‘Fantastic Beasts’, a spinoff from the magical universe of ‘Harry Potter’.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met in 2011, on the set of the movie ‘Diary of a seducer’. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS TOLGA AKMEN / AFP)

Claiming to have seen his career threatened by this claim, Depp wanted to clean up his reputation but in three weeks of hearings in London in July, he ended up exposing his drug excesses and extravagant lifestyle to public scrutiny, in a high-risk maneuver that was it ended up turning against him.

And after the sentence against him, the actor had to give up his role as the evil ‘Gellert Grindelwad’ in the next film of the ‘Fantastic beasts’ series, which will now be played by the Danish Mads Mikkelsen.

Largest libel trial of the 21st century

A spokeswoman for Heard, against whom Depp has a defamation lawsuit in the United States, applauded Thursday’s decision stating that “the evidence presented in the United Kingdom was overwhelming and undeniable … Depp committed domestic violence against Amber in no less than 12 occasions and that she feared for her life. “