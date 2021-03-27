British justice denies Johnny Depp appeal against media for defamation – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The British justice denied this Thursday to the American actor Johnny Depp the possibility of appealing a sentence of November in favor of the tabloid newspaper The Sun against which he had sued for defamation.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star had sued the newspaper’s publishing group, News Group Newspapers (NGN), over an April 2018 headline featuring him as a “wife beater” in reference to his ex-wife, the actress. Amber Heard, 34.

But after a very high-profile trial, Judge Andrew Nicol of the High Court of London considered in November that what was published “was substantially true” given that “the vast majority of the alleged attacks were proven.”

This Thursday, the Court of Appeals considered in its decision that “the hearings before Judge Nicol were complete and fair and that he meticulously motivated his conclusions, which has not been shown, not even arguably, that they are flawed by any error of approach or of law “.

The headline of The Sun wondered how British writer JK Rowling could accept this “wife beater” in the movie “Fantastic Beasts”, a spinoff from the magical universe of Harry Potter.

Claiming to have seen his career threatened by this claim, Depp wanted to clean up his reputation but in three weeks of hearings in July in London, he ended up exposing his drug excesses and extravagant lifestyle to public scrutiny, in a high-risk maneuver that was it ended up turning against him.

And after the sentence against him, the actor had to give up his role as the evil Gellert Grindelwad in the next film in the “Fantastic Animals” series, which will now be played by the Danish Mads Mikkelsen.

“Largest libel trial of the 21st century”

A spokeswoman for Heard, against whom Depp is suing for defamation in the United States, applauded Thursday’s decision stating that “the evidence presented in the UK was overwhelming and undeniable” and stressing that according to Nicol’s verdict, “Depp committed domestic violence. against Amber no less than 12 times and that she feared for her life. “

For its part, a lawyer for Depp once again “seriously questioned the decision reached by the British courts” and assured that the actor “hopes to present complete and irrefutable evidence of the truth in the defamation case in the United States.”

The Sun praised the “courageous testimony” Heard gave before the London court.

Billed as “the biggest libel trial of the 21st century in England”, the case brought to light the dirtiest rags of the tumultuous marriage.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” made an effort to show that he had never hit Heard, despite the violent relationship between the couple.

For its part, NGN based its defense on 14 alleged cases of Depp’s abuse of Heard, which it detailed in great detail during the process and with which it ended up convincing Nicol that The Sun had not incurred in falsehood.

The court heard lurid stories of drug abuse, feces in the marriage bed, suspicions of infidelity, and a severed finger with a bottle during a violent fight.

Acknowledging abusing drugs and alcohol, the actor said that in his years of marriage with Heard he used drugs so much that he was “in no condition” to hurt her.

And that he had never laid his hand on a woman, a claim supported by the written testimonies of his ex-partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder.

Depp met the actress from “The Danish Girl” and “Aquaman” on the set of “Diario de un seductor” (“The Rum Diaries” in Spain) in 2011 and they were married in February 2015 in Los Angeles. They divorced two years later.

The actress then spoke of “years” of “physical and psychological” violence, accusations that Depp vehemently denied.