The days go by and with them follow the sad news caused by the pandemic. Today we regret to report that Ty, the acclaimed UK hip-hop star, nominated for a Mercury Award for his Upwards album, died at the age of 47 after contracting coronavirus. His death was confirmed by his press team.

In early April, it was reported that rapper born Ben Chijioke was “Admitted to the hospital with medical complications related to Covid-19”. Within a few days, Ty was induced into a coma to help his body receive proper treatment. Unfortunately, his situation did not improve.

Ty was born in London in 1972 but his family was a first generation of Nigerian immigrants. It was not until 2001 that he began his music career with his debut album Awkward. There he showed an interesting version of British hip-hop that earned him to start a career that would have a lot to tell.

Little by little it made its way with new rhymes and new rhythms thanks to 2003 Upwards, one of her greatest gems that earned her a Mercury Award nomination the following year alongside Amy Winehouse and Streets; it would eventually be won by indie rock band Franz Ferdinand.

Ty continued his solo career recording three other albums, with A Work of Heart from 2018 being his most recent work. In 2019, he formed a UK hip-hop supergroup called Kingdem with rappers Blak Twang and Rodney P, who performed an acclaimed freestyle in DJ Charlie Sloth’s Fire in the Booth series.

Sloth called Ty “A friend, a role model and a real base for rap in the UK”; Blak Twang wrote that he was “Too insensitive” after hearing of Chijioke’s death. The years also saw him collaborate with Showe Kinch, Roots Manuva, and De La Soul among others.

Brian Howe – Bad Company

In other equally sad news, Brian Howe, lead singer for Bad Company, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 66. Citing a family source, TMZ reported that Howe died Wednesday, May 6 at his home in Florida.

Brian Howe is known for being the singer who replaced Paul Rodgers in Bad CompanyAlthough his first big moment in the music world came in 1984 when he sang lead vocals on Ted Nugent’s album Penetrator.

It was two years after Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke called him to be the new official Bad Company member. For 10 years he was the frontman of the rock band appearing on the albums Here Comes Trouble, Holy Water, Dangerous Age and Fame and Fortune.

During his time in the band, too achieved five songs in the top 10 on the Billboard Rock charts, including “Shake It Up”, “No Smoke Without a Fire” and “Holy Water”.