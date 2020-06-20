Ian Holm, the great British actor who played the hobbit Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s « The Lord of the Rings » trilogy and received an « Oscar » nomination for his role in the legendary film « Chariots of Fire », has died in London at 88 years old.

« It is with great sadness that we announce the actor Sir Ian Holm passed away at the age of 88. He died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his family, » confirmed his agent to the British newspaper « The Guardian, » which noted that the interpreter died of related ailments. with Parkinson’s that he suffered for years. « He was charming, kind and fiercely talented, we will greatly miss him, » he explained.

With more than a hundred titles behind him as an actor, among which, in addition to the « Lord of the Rings » trilogy, there are such popular films as « The Fifth Element », « Alien, the Eighth Passenger », « The Aviator » or « Brazil » Holm won a Bafta and was nominated for an « Oscar » for his role as maverick athletic trainer Sam Mussabini in the 1981 film « Chariots of Fire. » He worked with filmmakers such as David Cronenberg, Woody Allen, Richa4rd Lester, Steven Soderbergh, Atom Egoyan, Kenneth Branagh, Sidney Lumet, Danny Boyle, Franklin Schaffner, Michael Mann or Richard Attenborough.

The Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona has described the actor as « unforgettable » in some of his roles.