British Grand Prix: Max Verstappen labels Lewis Hamilton ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unsportsmanlike’

Hamilton and Verstappen battled wheel-to-wheel from the start of the race

Max Verstappen has accused Lewis Hamilton of being “disrespectful” and “unsportsmanlike” following their crash in the British Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was taken to hospital after he crashed at Copse corner following a crash with Hamilton. The impact was measured at 51G.

“Very disappointed to be taken out like this,” Verstappen said.

“Watching the celebrations still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike… but we move on.”

Verstappen was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after the incident but said on his Twitter account that he was “OK”.

Hamilton was given a 10-second penalty for the incident, which dropped him to fourth place at his pit stop, but he fought back to overtake Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to win the race.

Verstappen said: “The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track.”

Hamilton said: “I was pretty far alongside him but I could see he wasn’t going to back out, but then we went into the corner and we collided.

“Of course that’s never the way I want to win a race or just in general to race, but these things do happen. I just hope he’s OK. And I look forward to many more races.”

More to follow.