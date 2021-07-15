British GP of F1 2021: Schedules and where to see

The activity returns to the track for the tenth race of the F1 2021 calendar, and it does so with one of those legendary circuits, that of Silverstone. This weekend will take place the British GP. Where the tables may turn, with a Mercedes reaching a track that has always adapted very well to its car in the turbo hybrid era. Can Red Bull avoid that? The battle for the World Cup will be very interesting.

On the other hand, you already know that this British GP will be very special. And there will be a new format, with the introduction of sprint racing. A “mini” race after qualifying on Saturday that will also decide the order of the grid at the start of Sunday’s race. It will be very interesting, and it is likely that you will see a lot of touches and crazy things in this format …

We will also see what happens with the performance of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, as well as that of the rest of the teams on this British GP track that is so characteristic. Also very aware of the tires, since it is a very demanding track and we will see what happens with the changes introduced.

In the 9th race, at the Red Bull Ring, Max Verstappen took the victory, taking the lead in the world championship, with a 32-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton. That is, a dropout could be allowed and it would still be ahead of the British. But they should not be trusted. All this and more, you already know that you can follow it on DAZN or Movistar +, as well as the alternatives. As to the schedules of the new format:

# 8211; # 8211; – Day Session Time Friday July 16 Free practice 1 15:30 Friday July 16 Classification 19:00 Saturday July 17 Free practice 2 13:00 Saturday July 17

Sprint classification

15:30 Sunday July 18 Race 16:00