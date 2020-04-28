The UK government minister in charge of sport said he was negotiating with the Premier League, the official name of the English football league, with the aim of getting football back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Speaking at a parliamentary questioning session, Oliver Dowden, Secretary of Culture, Press and Sport said: “I personally have been negotiating with the Premier League to get back to football as soon as possible to support the entire sports community. of course, any measure would have to be consistent with public health guidelines, “he said.

The English championship, suspended since March 13, is suspended until at least April 30, while the isolation measures remain in effect until May 7, when the government must revise the current restrictions.

But three London clubs, Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Brighton, have reopened their training centers, allowing limited return to training while observing social disengagement protocols.

The teams say that players will only use the outdoor facilities for individual work and will not participate in team activities.

English Premier League teams will discuss on Friday to evaluate several options to end the season, but the restart of the matches is not expected until June, at least.

