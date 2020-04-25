The British government has intensified the planning with sports entities regarding the resumption of events as soon as the measures of social isolation, imposed due to the new coronavirus, start to be relaxed in the country.

Government doctors are involved in conversations about logistics and health procedures needed to allow sports competitions to resume safely.

The Premier League, organizer of the English Premier League, had its last games played on March 9 and plans to try to start again from June 8, after the social distance rules have been eased, allowing the teams’ training to resume possibly. in May. The expectation is that there will be a large number of covid-19 tests available to clubs.

The lockdown, ie total suspension of activities, was extended until May 7 in Britain, the sixth country with the highest number of people infected with covid-19 in the world. There are more than 144 thousand cases of the disease registered until this Saturday, with almost 20 thousand deaths.

Although Liverpool, Tottenham and Bournemouth gave up on using the government’s program to pay employee salaries, Norwich maintained its decision and put some employees on the plan to retain government jobs during the coronavirus outbreak.

Professionals are on leave and receive 80% of their wages from the British government, up to a maximum of £ 2,500 (approximately £ 16,000) per month.

Norwich is one of the few English Premier League clubs to adopt the measure. The other is Newcastle. The associations that went back and gave up using the government program made this decision due to the strong criticism they received.

“The decision we made was in the best interest of the club and its employees. We have been very transparent in terms of self-financing,” said Norwich Chief Operating Officer Ben Kensell in an interview with Radio Norfolk.

“Ultimately, if we had the cash flow available to avoid having to adopt these schemes, like other football clubs, we would,” he amended.

Norwich, the English Championship lantern, estimates a loss of 18 to 35 million pounds (R $ 124 to 242 million) due to the stoppage of competitions caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. There are nine rounds of the national tournament to be played.

So far, few clubs have announced a reduction in their players’ salaries and coaching staff. Most athletes reject the idea of ​​losing part of their earnings. Of the main English clubs, the measure was adopted by Arsenal, who agreed to reduce the wages of the cast and coach Mikel Arteta by 12.5%. The club left open the possibility of the amount being paid again in the future, as an award for good sporting performance.

