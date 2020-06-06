The UK is rethinking Huawei Technologies Co.’s access model to fifth generation mobile networks of the country but is encountering serious difficulties in doing so and the exclusion would also have very important negative economic repercussions.

As reported by Bloomberg, the growing tension with Beijing has led the Government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to look for alternatives to antennas, switching equipment and other Huawei devices, thus following the slogan of Washington, which has urged its allies to prohibit access by the company.

However, Bloomberg indicated that British operators are already building 5G networks with Huawei. For any other provider, even Huawei’s big European rivals like Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB, it would be hard to make up for the exclusion.

He added that the absence of Huawei in 5G would have an impact on the UK telecommunications supply chain. The Chinese supplier already represents approximately 35% of the antennas that transmit signals using current 4G technology. With BT, the UK’s dominant telephone company, it is more than half.

Since they launched 5G services in Britain, Huawei has further increased its presence. Most of the 5G antennas used by BT and Three are from Huawei and the Chinese company also represents a large part of the new Vodafone network.

5G networks are far from complete, and the industry is ready to install more equipment from Nokia and Ericsson later. But Huawei’s initial edge makes it more difficult and expensive to back down now, Bloomberg says.

Remember that BT said in January that the 35% limit imposed on 5G and fiber broadband equipment will cost £ 500m (about € 560m). That’s partially the price of uninstalling and replacing much of the legacy Huawei 4G underlying gear when you bought EE.

The total ban on Huawei 5G technology would multiply those costs across the sector and inflate procurement spending, reducing competition and effectively leaving Huawei’s market share only to Ericsson and Nokia, according to a study commissioned by the Mobile UK group, Bloomberg concludes.