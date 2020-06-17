Tuesday June 16, 2020

The Manchester United striker raised his voice when he learned that the Government would not continue to deliver food to the poorest families during the summer, but his intervention forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to decide to reverse the measure and aid will continue. .

Marcis Rashford’s best goal came off the court. The Manchester United striker used social media to scourge the British government’s decision not to extend the meal plan for the poorest children in the summer, due to the closure of schools in that period.

The striker also wanted to expand his influence and wrote a letter to The Times newspaper, not to ask for the “Covid Summer School Fund” to be stopped over the holidays. The player’s intervention brought back to mind Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who decided to extend the measure.

Johnson appreciated “Rashford’s contribution to the poverty debate” and his spokesperson said “Marcus’s contribution to the poverty debate was heard and we will respond as soon as possible. He understands that there are children and parents living an unprecedented situation this summer. “

The attacker of the ‘red devils’ did not hide his joy and wrote on his Twitter that “I don’t even know what to say. Just look at what we can do when we get together. This is England in 2020. “

