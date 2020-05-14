Premier League plans to resume the season in June gained momentum after British Government Secretary for Internet, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said the government is “opening the door” for football to return to action in the month next.

British government authorizes return of Premier League in June

Dowden said he had a “positive meeting” with football officials, which included representatives from the Premier League, the English Football League (organization that governs the lower divisions of English football) and the Football Association of England, and had the signs to “carry out the plans” back to the lawns.

“We all agree that we will only go ahead if it is safe to do so and the health and well-being of players, coaches and teams comes first,” Dowden said in a statement.

“The government is opening the door for football to return safely in June. This should include expanding access for fans to see live coverage and making the resumption of match finances support the football family as a whole.”

Although the government has given the go-ahead, Dowden said it is up to the football authorities to finalize the details of how they will proceed, but that the government will offer advice.

“There is a general goodwill to achieve this for the fans, the football community and the nation as a whole,” added the secretary.

“The government and our medical experts will continue to offer sporting advice and support before any final decisions that put these plans into action.”

