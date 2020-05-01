UK factories had the worst drop in production and orders in at least three decades in April, as measures taken to curb the spread of the new coronavirus launched the economy in a sharp downturn, a survey showed on Friday.

The IHS Markit / CIPS Manager Manufacturing and Purchasing Index (PMI) late April confirmed the bleak picture painted in a prior estimate released on the 23rd of this month.

The important index of activity, which in March had been 47.8, reached a record low of 32.6 – which is in line with the predictions of a . survey and the previous estimate of 32.9.

“Huge parts of the industry have been hit hard by business closings, weak global demand, isolations and measures of social distance in response to Covid-19.”

“The only pockets of growth were seen in companies that make medical and food products,” said Rob Dobson, director of IHS Markit, who compiles the survey.

The production component – which IHS Markit says provides a more accurate picture of the scale of the decline – plummeted to a historic low of 16.3, from 43.9 in the previous month. Numbers below 50 represent a drop in production in most factories.

Earlier on Friday, the trade association Make UK said it fears that industrial production will decline by more than half during the current quarter and that more than 80% of its members have witnessed a drop in orders.

A separate survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed that in the three months to April, private sector activity had declined as it had not since July 2009.

IHS Markit said the drop in April factory orders was the biggest since the survey began in 1992.

