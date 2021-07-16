British F1 GP

07/16/2021 at 4:50 PM CEST

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship arrives at the Silverstone circuit, to now face the British Grand Prix. The Grand Prix starts today, Friday, July 16. The dutch Max verstappen remains the leader in the drivers’ classification and Lewis hamilton You must have a perfect weekend if you do not want to miss the fight for the World Cup.

This Grand Prix is ​​a very special event because it brings the first ever Sprint race of Formula 1, a new format that will be tested for the first time at Silverstone and that will bring even more excitement to the championship.

GREAT BRITAIN F1 GP SCHEDULES

Free training 15:30 – 16:30 hours (CET)

Classification 19:00 – 20:00 (CET)

Free training 2 13:00 – 14:00 (CET)

Qualifying Sprint Race 17:30 – 18:00 (CET)

Race 16:00 hours (CET)

WHERE TO SEE THE AUSTRIAN F1 GP ON TV?

This season, F1 can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar Plus. The Movistar Plus Formula 1 thematic channel has been renamed DAZN F1 and the DAZN1 and DAZN2 channels are enabled. In addition, you can follow all the live information about the British GP on the website of SPORT.