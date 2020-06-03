British doctors are testing a formulation of the anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it decreases respiratory arrest in patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms.

The test involves a particular formulation of ibuprofen, which researchers said was shown to be more efficient than conventional ibuprofen for treating acute respiratory failure, a complication of Covid-19.

The formulation already has a license to use for other diseases in the UK.

“If it succeeds, the value of this test for global public health will be immense, given the low cost and availability of this drug,” said Matthew Hotpot, director of the NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Center.

The test, known as “Liberate”, will be a randomized study, and in the coming months up to 230 patients are expected to be recruited.

It is being run by Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust London, King’s College London and the pharmaceutical organization SEEK.

In March, the French Health Minister said people should not use anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen if they have symptoms of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

But drug regulatory agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, as well as Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of Nurofen, said there was no evidence that ibuprofen aggravates Covid-19.

