The number of deaths caused by Covid-19 in the UK approached 50,000 on Tuesday, confirming its place among the hardest hit countries in the world, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to contain the aggressive outbreak of the new coronavirus .

Children return to school in Fullham, West London 06/06/2020 REUTERS / Kevin Coombs

Photo: .

The sum stands at 49,646, including death certificate data for England and Wales as of May 22 released this Tuesday, figures previously published by Scotland and Northern Ireland and recent deaths in English hospitals.

The sheer number of deaths has sparked criticism of Johnson, who opposition parties say took too long to impose isolation, to protect elderly people in nursing homes and to create an examination and screening system.

The Johnson government says that while it may have made some mistakes, it is dealing with the biggest public health crisis since the Spanish flu in 1918 and that it has not allowed the health care system to become overwhelmed.

But the frightening number of deaths exceeds even some projections by the government’s scientific advisers themselves.

In March, the main one said that keeping deaths below 20,000 would be a “good result”. In April, . reported that the government predicted 50,000 fatalities in the worst case.

Unlike the death toll published by the government, the death certificate figures for Tuesday include suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Epidemiologists say that excess mortality – deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for a given time of year – is the best way to measure deaths from an illness outbreak because it allows for an international comparison.

According to the most recent data available, some 62,000 more than normal people died in the UK during this year’s coronavirus pandemic, an expert from the Office of National Statistics said on Tuesday.

((Translation by São Paulo, 5511 56447759)) REUTERS ES

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.