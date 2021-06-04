British Conservatives fined for ‘spamming’

06/04/2021 at 09:57 CEST

Conservatives have been fined £ 10,000 by the data watchdog for sending marketing emails to 51 people who did not want to receive them. The messages were sent on behalf of Boris Johnson eight days after he took office as prime minister in July 2019.

The party was also criticized by the Information Commissioner for an email in December 2019 after concerns were raised. Conservatives said they accepted the fine and improved processes. It is illegal to send direct marketing emails, unless the recipient has given their consent.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it would continue to crack down on “nuisance marketing emails.” During the December 2019 general elections, Conservatives also sent nearly 23 million emails, something that, according to the ICO, resulted in another 95 complaints.