The teams join the ‘Ventilator Challenge UK’ project to supply hospitals

Aerospace, automotive, and medical work against coronavirus

The UK continues to fight coronavirus and does so thanks to the large ‘Ventilator Challenge UK’ consortium, involving all UK-based Formula 1 teams. Work has already been organized and mass production of respirators for hospitals begins.

Last week the seven British Formula 1 teams and their technology departments coordinated to create the ‘Project Pitlane’, in response to the UK Government’s call for help to manufacture medical devices to assist in the treatment of patients with coronavirus .

This project is part of the effort that the UK industry is making to manufacture respirators for the whole country. Following decisions made by the UK Government today, Project Pitlane will focus on three tasks: modifying existing medical devices, supporting the production of respirators as part of the Ventilator Challenge UK Consortium, and designing a new respirator to be homologated. and fabricate.

The great speed of Formula 1 to answer these types of calls, due to its engineering skills and resources, is an important addition to the consortium.

Companies in the aerospace, automobile and medical sectors participate in the consortium. This is led by Dick Elsy, CEO of High Value Manufacturing Catapult, a group of British manufacturing research centers. Last week the Consortium has worked on researching the production of various design options to come up with a specification to manufacture a rapid manufacturing respirator system, manufactured by clinicians and by the Regulatory Agency for Health and Medicine products.

The Government has asked the Consortium to manufacture more than 10,000 units. The Consortium will accelerate the production of an agreed new design, based on existing technologies, that can be assembled with materials and parts that are being manufactured right now. The device combines clinical material and allows for clinician choices for rapidly manufactured respirators.

In addition, from Germany Daimler also helps with its 3D printers to manufacture medical equipment:

In usual times these 3D printers produces @MercedesBenz vehicle parts. But these are not usual times … @Daimler is using its machines to support producing medical supplies during the # COVID19 pandemic! pic.twitter.com/ZRPT9Efbyc

– Mercedes-AMG F1 (@ MercedesAMGF1) March 30, 2020

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.