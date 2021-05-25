British Airways receives highest fine for data breach

05/25/2021 at 9:47 AM CEST

SPORT.es

British Airways was fined 211.7 million in 2019 Euros after your website users were directed to a fraudulent site. Through the data breach, hackers were able to collect the personal data of about 500,000 consumers. Leaked data included travel booking and login details, names, addresses and credit card information.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the attack was the result of British Airways’ negligence. Alex Cruz, the airline’s president and CEO, said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the initial findings of the ICO.

“British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customer data. We have found no evidence of fraud / fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft,” it stated “We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this event “.