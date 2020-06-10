Afp and The Independent

Oxford. Protesters against racism in the United Kingdom, outraged at the death of George Floyd in the United States, are determined to remove the symbols of the British colonial past after the spectacular demolition, last Sunday, of the statue of a slave trader in Bristol.

Yesterday afternoon, coinciding with Floyd’s funeral in Houston, thousands of British activists protested at the statue of Cecil Rhodes (1853-1902), a mining magnate and politician of the 19th century; It colonized what was named after Rhodesia and is currently Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Shouting: Down with him! Banners from the Black Lives Matter movement hung on the statue.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that he will appoint a commission to have all London statues, plaques and street names reviewed to ensure that these sites correctly reflect the city’s progress and diversity, the British newspaper reported. The Independent.

Activists failed to bring down the statue as protesters did in Bristol, where the effigy of Edward Colston (1636-1721), a slave trader who trafficked some 800,000 men, women, and children from Africa, was knocked over and thrown into the river. America in the 17th century. The statue was placed in 1891.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he understood angry protesters about Floyd’s death, but condemned those who violated the law, attacked the police and vandalized the monuments.

This fight is emulated in other parts of the UK, such as Wales, where campaigns have been launched against monuments honoring a British Army general who fought in the Napoleonic wars, Thomas Picton (1758-1815), infamous for his treatment. to slaves in the Caribbean.

In Edinburgh, Scotland, the statue of the politician Henry Dundas (1742-19811), who worked to delay the abolition of slavery, is also problematic.

In London, near Parliament, the statue of former Conservative Prime Minister and WWII hero Winston Churchill, whose various statements on racial issues caused controversy, was also attacked last weekend.

A few meters away, protesters gathered yesterday, at the foot of the statue of Nelson Mandela, in tribute to Floyd.