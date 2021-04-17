Britain’s oldest salt extraction factory discovered 6,000 years ago

The salt mine dates from 3800 BC, in the Neolithic, and represents a revolution in the knowledge that was had of the British economy and prehistoric technology

It means that the British settlers were 2,400 years more advanced than previously thought and it is believed that the technique was brought by French migrants

The site has been found by archaeologists on a farm in East Yorkshire, four kilometers from the North Sea.

The British Neolithics were more advanced than previously thought. This is the conclusion of archaeologists who have discovered a complex for the manufacture of salt that It dates from 3800 BC and is 5,800 years old. They believe that this find may revolutionize the understanding of the prehistoric British economy in terms of subsistence, technology and trade. It suggests that economics in the Neolithic was much more sophisticated than previously thought. Advances the manufacture and storage of salt by 2,400 years of the british. Many Bronze Age salt work sites are known in Britain, but the oldest was from 1400 BC.

This salt-making complex was discovered on a farm in Street house, In the town of Luftus, on the northeast coast of England. It is a site that the archaeologist Stephen Sherlock He began excavating in the 80s and where he found in 1984 a burial mound and mortuary structure from the early Neolithic and in 1988 a palisade monument from the late Neolithic. Since then it has unearthed Neolithic remains and some from the earlier Mesolithic stage, also in the Stone Age, and later in the Iron Age. He also found an Anglo-Saxon cemetery from the 7th century.

They have found remains of a brine storage pit, three kilns for making salt, briquettes, flint and stone tool shards and ceramic bowls. Sherlock, who works with an independent team, made the connection between the objects discovered in the trenches and the possible salt-making complex. From then on they began to raise the earth following this line of research. By now all the findings and all the checks indicate that Sherlock was right. Scientists from the University of Sheffield have checked the radiocarbon fingerprints of the unearthed utensils and have confirmed that it was from 3,800 BC.

The Street House Farm

The Neolithic is the last stage of the Stone Age, it lasted from 10,000 to 3,000 BC, before the Copper, Bronze and Iron Ages. The Neolithic was characterized by the transition from nomadism to sedentarism and the first village formations, for the manufacture of ceramics and the polishing of stone and the invention of the wheel. The Street House farm is four kilometers from the coast, from the North Sea. According to Dr. Sherlock’s research, They collected the sea water and allowed it to evaporate and leave a saline solution. This process could be carried out in the coastal town of Skinningrove since it is the point with the easiest access to the beach in the area.

Then the saline concentration that remained or brine was transported to the production center through wooden conduits and it was stored in tanks. The brine was extracted from the tanks in containers. The vessels were placed on a wooden frame supported by stone and ceramic props. The wood had surely been previously moistened to withstand the heat of fire. The pots were heated for hours to finish removing all the water. Until there was a kind of pasta or salt cake.

Then the pots were broken to obtain the salt mass and they were shaped to be able to transport them. It is believed that this entire process could take about seven hours. They think that the salt evaporation process occurred only at certain times of the year. “In the early Neolithic, salt was a rare commodity, probably reserved for special occasions or for selected individuals, but the waste formed by the debris of this process could be given to the animals ”, explains Sherlock in the magazine ‘Antiquity’.

The first French migrants

The first Neolithic European salt complexes were found in the Balkans, western France, and Germany. The prehistoric settlers of Great Britain back in 4000 BC were immersed in the transition from hunting and gathering to sedentary lifestyle and domestication of plants and animals. The inhabitants of the coast became increasingly dependent on having a terrestrial diet. Dr. Sherlock believes that these salt processing techniques were brought in by European migrants. Analysis of the Street House pottery fragments matches those found in 2012 at the prehistoric sites of Couture and Champ Durand, in western France, and dating from between 3400 to 2900 BC

The Street House site predates those of France, and later those of the Balkans and Poland. Also It is after the Poiana Slatinei salt factory, in Romania, from 6000-5500 BC, the oldest in Europe and the world. “It is clear that the Street House salt pan dates back to the Neolithic round bowl stage within the ‘Neolithization’, considered a migration from the Pas de Calais, in the English Channel, to the British Isles between 4000 and 3800 BC While the saline of 3800-3700 BC. C., salt working technology probably came with these migratory people”Says Sherlock. Salt was essential in prehistoric societies to prepare and preserve food and skins and was very difficult to obtain.

The neolithic revolution

Britain began the transition from hunter-gatherers to agriculture and settlements in 5,000 BC as part of the so-called Neolithic revolution or ‘neolithization’, which was the first known agricultural revolution. The first villages were built. Irrigation was applied to agriculture, forests were cut down to improve cultivation techniques. Different roles and divisions of labor were created in cities and the first forms of commerce.

This process began in 10,000 or 9,000 BC in response to the climate crisis after the last ice age. It originated in ancient Mesopotamia, between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, where today Iraq and Syria meet. From there it spread throughout Europe and the island of Great Britain in the following centuries. Upon settling, societies were able to experiment with plants in what is known as the domestication of plants as well as animals. In Britain, the Neolithic revolution came at the hands of French and European migrants, who settled on the island. Numerous Neolithic structures have been found for religious ceremonies and for trade. The most famous and the most important is that of Stonehenge. The Street House salt-making complex predates the famous Stonehenge chromlechs two thousand years ago.

Accelerate social and political change

“These findings are important for understanding the Neolithic diet, food preservation methods, and animal husbandryas well as broader issues of distribution and value in British Neolithic society, ”adds Sherlock. Street House Evidence Will Help Understand Prehistorians the mechanisms of production, distribution and consumption of salt, its potential use in artisan work and its importance in ritual. Also the origin of commercial activity in Great Britain.

They suggest that Britain’s early farmers were able to produce much more food than was presumed, and that this would have allowed for more rapid population expansion, thus accelerating social and political change. The full extent of salt production at the site has not yet been determined. The geophysical survey identified a possible new saline further north at this reservoir. Therefore, it could increase its importance.