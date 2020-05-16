The British Cycling Tour organization announced on Saturday the cancellation of the 2020 edition, which was scheduled to take place in September. The British are not yet sure about events that gather large numbers of people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision was made due to the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic, which makes it impossible to continue the planning and organization of the 2020 race. In the United Kingdom, there are significant doubts about the potential of holding events for large-scale audiences, such as the Tour of Great Britain, which would take place in September this year. Although any form of social detachment remains in force, there is still no vaccine available, so health and safety must come first, “the organization said in a statement.

The race attracts about 1.5 million fans a year. The route starts in the city of Penzance, in the county of Cornwall, southeastern England, and ends in Aberdeen, Scotland, passing through 14 other cities. Those responsible for the race ruled out doing it without spectators.

The next edition is provisionally scheduled to take place between the 5th and 12th of September next year, maintaining the same layout of the event that was canceled.

“By transferring this year’s planned route to 2021, our locations and partners will have another 12 months to go until the race. We look forward to hosting the event when conditions allow communities to be involved in all eight stages,” says note.

The 2019 champion was Dutchman Mathieu Van Der Poel, who completed the course in 29h47m41s.

