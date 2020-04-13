Apr 13 (.) – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will announce on Thursday that confinement in the country will continue until at least May 7, The Times newspaper reported.

Raab, who is in charge of the government while Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovers after getting the coronavirus, said Monday that he does not expect any change in the current containment measures.

A total of 11,329 people died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the Health Ministry on Monday.

