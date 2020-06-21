READING, England (AP) – British police said Sunday they considered a series of stabbings in a park that killed three people as a terrorist attack.

Counter-terrorism detectives took command of the investigations into Saturday’s attack in the town of Reading, west London, said Dean Haydon, British anti-terrorism coordinator.

Police had previously said they were keeping their options open about the motivations for the attack.

Three people died and three others suffered serious injuries in Forbury Gardens Park in Reading on Saturday night. A 25-year-old man was detained.

« There is no information that points to more danger to the public, » said Chief Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter.

The attack occurred suddenly on a sunny summer afternoon in Reading, a town of 200,000, 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London.

Police patrolled the streets leading to the park on Sunday and tents were erected near the scene of the attack. During the night, heavily armed officers entered an apartment a mile away and a loud detonation was heard.

Lawrence Wort, a personal trainer, said the park in Reading was packed with groups of people on Saturday when “a single person walked past, suddenly shouted out incomprehensible words and went around a large group of about 10 people, trying to stab them «

« He stabbed three of them seriously in the neck and under the arms and then he turned around and started running towards me, and we turned around and started running, » said Wort.

The incident came hours after a Black Lives Matter rally in the park, but police said there was no link between the protest and the attack.

Britain has suffered several attacks in recent years, including a suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, in which 22 people died, and two fatal attacks in London that year.

The official level of terrorism alert in Great Britain is « considerable », the intermediate level on a scale of five, implying that there is a probable attack.

Lawless reported from London.