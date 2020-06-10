(Bloomberg) – Britain hit a record by spending two months without burning coal, corresponding to the longest period since the start of the Industrial Revolution when the dirtiest fossil fuel has not been used for generation.

More than 60 days have passed since the last coal generator was withdrawn from the UK grid. The share of fuel in the power generation matrix fell from 40% just seven years ago to 2.5% in 2019.

“We still do not use coal and do not plan to add coal to the system in the near future,” said system operator National Grid PLC.

Britain’s dependence on coal for electricity has been drastically reduced amid record production from renewables and reduced demand, after confinement measures to combat the virus largely closed trade and industry.

Gas prices at decade-long lows have also reversed financial aspects, making using this fuel for power more convenient than using coal, which is now more expensive. “Coal was being pushed out of the ‘order of merit’ of the UK power system long before covid-19, because cheaper nuclear, gas and renewable energy plants are meeting demand,” said James Brabben, analyst at Cornwall Insight.

“This achievement would have been unimaginable at another time, but the UK seized the opportunity to be a world leader in phasing out coal,” said Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK.

In February, the Government announced that it planned to bring the deadline for phasing out coal from the British electricity system by one year to October 1, 2024. “The financial aspects could mean coal plants closing earlier,” said James Brabben .

The same changes to the energy matrix can be seen in Europe, for example in Germany, where coal-fired power plants are being displaced by historical amounts of renewable energy.

