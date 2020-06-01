Britain lifted more restrictions on Monday, despite warnings from some health officials that the risk of increased COVID-19 infections was still too great.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma told the BBC that the government would take gradual steps to remove the restrictions imposed since March 23. But many remained concerned about the high infection rate.

“This is not rushed,” Sharma said. “These are very cautious measures that we are taking.”

Some schools reopened in England and various social restrictions were relaxed to allow people limited contact with family and friends, provided it was abroad and with social distancing. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also started the quarantine exit with some differences.

Restrictions on the vulnerable elderly and chronically ill population, who were asked to stay home and avoid others since March, have also been eased to restore some normalcy to everyday life and revive the economy.

But the decision, announced Saturday during a briefing on Downing Street, was presented with so few details that many who have not left home since March were left wondering if it really was so safe to do so now.

The official death toll from the coronavirus in Britain was 38,489, the second highest in the world behind the United States, and an additional 2,000 new cases were confirmed every day.

Businesses that could reopen on Monday included open-air markets and car dealers. Some sports competitions, such as horse racing, could be held behind closed doors.

But some saw the measures as premature and with little explanation as to why the population should trust official recommendations that it is time to ease the restrictions. For weeks there has been a public debate on whether the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is acting guided by science or by the rush to revive the economy.

The Association of Directors of Public Health has warned that the government is going too fast and that it is not ready to take on the challenges of lifting the restrictions.

Its president, Dr. Jeanelle de Gruchy, told the BBC that in order to lift the restrictions, there must first be a powerful system in place to identify and track COID-19 cases.

“We still don’t believe we have enough confidence to cover any possible challenge if the government goes too fast in withdrawing quarantine measures,” said De Gruchy.