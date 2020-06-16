300 healthy people will receive two doses of the possible COVID-19 vaccine developed at the center (which has received $ 51 million) from government funds

London.- Scientists from Imperial College London will start immunizing people in Britain this week with his experimental vaccine against him coronavirus, the last to enter the race to find an effective drug to stop the pandemic.

According to a British government statement, 300 healthy people will receive two doses of the potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at the center, which has received 41 million pounds ($ 51 million) from government funds.

For now, the vaccine developed by Imperial College London has been tested only in animals and in the laboratory, where it produced much higher levels of antibodies than usual in infected people.

Many scientists have warned that the pandemic could only be stopped with an effective vaccine, which normally takes years to develop.

« In the long term, a viable vaccine could be vital to protect the most vulnerable, ease restrictions and help people return to normal life, » said Robin Shattock, who heads the research.

The vaccine uses synthetic strands of genetic code based on the virus. Once injected into the muscle, the body’s own cells are instructed to make copies of a protein in the coronavirus. This should trigger an immune response so that the body can fight off any future COVID-19 infection.

There are currently around a dozen possible vaccines in the early stages of trials on thousands of people. There are no guarantees that any of them will work, but there is growing hope that at least some may be ready by the end of the year.