Briseida Acosta wins the ticket to the Olympic Games to María del Rosario Espinoza

In a historic duel held in the CARD of the Mexico City, the navolatense taekwondo Briseida Acosta won her ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, after beating the multi-medalist in overtime Maria del Rosario Espinoza.

Both taekwondoines from Sinaloa, disputed the Olympic place in Mexico within the category +67 kilos, in a close fight that had to be defined in overtime after drawing 8 points in the three rounds.

It’s Briseis! Briseida Acosta won the match against María del Rosario Espinoza and will be the representative of Mexico in Tokyo 2020. Congratulations and putting the name of Mexico on high! pic.twitter.com/1reidD35tH – Enrique Garay (@quiquegaray) May 15, 2021

With just one minute on the clock in overtime, Navola’s Briseida Acosta won 2-1, thus getting her ticket to Tokyo 2021, her first Olympic Games. With the defeat, it could be the end of a brilliant career for María del Rosario Espinoza.

¡ ! Briseida Acosta defeated the three-time Olympic medalist, María del Rosario Espinoza, and fulfills the dream of representing Mexico in # Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/U60d03aZcy – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 15, 2021

Espinoza has a brilliant career, adding 3 Olympic medals, these being Gold in Beijing 2008, Bronze in London 2012 and Silver in Rio 2016, in addition to being world champion and medalist in Central America and Pan American Games.

