Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics

The assembly of the organism thus endorsed a proposal of its Executive Commission to grant the headquarters directly to Brisbane. It is the first time that the Games have been awarded by this system, without an open competition between several applicants.

Now the IOC negotiates discreetly and directly with stakeholders and proposes a name for approval. Brisbane will be the third Australian city to host the Games, after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Tokyo 2020

The largest coverage of the JJ. OO., In Eurosport through Movistar +

3 HOURS AGO

According to his project, his sports competitions would be divided into three competition centers: Brisbane itself (21 venues), Gold Coast (65 km away, with six venues) and Sunshine Coast (85 km away, with three).

After the celebration of the Tokyo Games this year, which will open next Friday, the next editions of the Summer Games will be in Paris in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Melbourne in 2032.

The Tokyo Games on Eurosport: 4,000 hours and the first 100% digital

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 organization repatriates missing Ugandan weightlifter

5 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020

The most anticipated! The All Blacks and the Dream Team arrive in Tokyo

10 HOURS AGO