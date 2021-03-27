Bringing More COVID-19 Vaccines to Poorer NYC Neighborhoods Through Community Health Centers

TO 100 days the beginning of the vaccination strategy in New York and amid growing reports that prove that the doses have arrived disproportionately to the wealthiest and least affected neighborhoods due to the pandemic, this Friday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a partnership with the community doctor network WE ARE to bring inoculation closer to at least 75 centers from The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

“This agreement will allow those who live in underserved communities to obtain the vaccine from trusted health care providers. We want to break down access barriers and, at the same time, combat vaccinations. This may drive more than 100,000 injections per month, in the arms of the most vulnerable New Yorkers “, calculated the state president.

The main advantage that this association offers is that New Yorkers will have the option of arrange your appointments directly with SOMOS community centers located in your neighborhoods. And thus avoid the intricate process of achieving an inoculation date online.

Dr. Ramon Tallaj, president of SOMOS Community Care, explained that they are committed to supporting the distribution of the vaccine in a more fair and equitable.

“We serve low-income people in communities of color, and this partnership will use our trusted healthcare providers to vaccinate underserved New Yorkers, ”said Tallaj.

Now the way is cleared for 2,500 doctors concentrated in low-income neighborhoods, they can guarantee future inoculations in a growing number of centers that could reach a hundred.

This announcement was made precisely when the State health authorities put into operation the new community center of vaccination against COVID-19, located in the 1501 Jerome Avenue in The Bronx, which will be open this Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Who else get vaccinated

The balances of vaccination strategy in New York City since a nurse received the first needlestick on December 15th has produced some results: already 30% of eligible adults in the different eligibility categories have received at least some dose and half of those over 65 has not been vaccinated.

And while, different sectors continue to press for the drugs to be brought closer to the neighborhoods really most affected by the pandemic.

According to a compilation published this Friday by ‘The New York Times (NYT)” the highest vaccination rates are found in the wealthier neighborhoods, “Places where residents were more likely to leave the city at the beginning of the pandemic,” noted the newspaper.

In towns on the ‘Upper West Side’ and ‘Upper East Side’, about half of the adults have received at least one injection. In Corona, Queens, where the virus was far more deadly, only the 19% have.

The prestigious New York newspaper emphasizes that the reasons for the disparities vary and “not all will be clear just by looking at a map.”

“Many older people are confined to their homes or have had trouble living browse complex and confusing websites, to get an appointment, “concluded the media.

For New Yorkers black and latinSome surveys have shown higher rates of indecision toward some of the vaccines, although barriers to access are an equal, if not greater, challenge.

NYT also highlights that for those who don’t speak English, language limitations can create fear and confusion: “For the poorest residents, it’s just more difficult and expensive to take a few hours or a day or two off to get vaccinated.”

“Bring the doses closer”

In the midst of a vaccination strategy that has been marked by ups and downs and discrepancies between the City and State Health authorities, Council Member Mark Levine, Chairman of the Council’s Health Committee, is demanding that it be “immediately expanded eligibility for people 16 years of age and older “ In the 33 neighborhoods the city has encountered, COVID-19 has had a “disproportionate impact.”

Levine explained that even though more than 3.5 million doses of vaccines in the Big Apple, there is a rate of fully vaccinated adults in many zip codes that is half to a third of the city average.

“This has really been a pandemic defined by inequality and this vaccination effort in New York City is defined again because of inequality ”, he limited.

The neighborhoods targeted by the Hunts Points and Long Wood surveys in The bronx; Bedford-Stuyvesant and Brownsville in Brooklyn; Harlem and Washington Heights in Manhattan; Jackson Heights and East Elmhurst in Queens; and St. George and Port Richmond in Staten Island.

Mayor Bill de Blasio for his part continues to insist that the City Department of Health (DOHMH) has the capacity to vaccinate far more New Yorkers daily but requires a substantial increase in supplies.

The City’s goal is that as of May all residents of the Big Apple are eligible to be inoculated.

The vaccine in NYC:

4,406,015 Vaccines have been shipped to New York City since December 15.

3,625,809 doses had been administered in the Big Apple as of this Friday at noon.

32% of the total vaccines administered have been to people who identify themselves as white and 29% as Asian.

17% of those inoculated have reported that they are Hispanic and the 16% African Americans.