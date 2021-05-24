Bring Young with phenomenal shot to defeat Knicks

The point guard of the Atlanta Hawks, Bring young, left the New York Knicks stretched out in the first game of the playoffs of the NBA 2021.

Through the first game of the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, Bring young He was cold-blooded to get his team’s first victory in the first round of the playoffs.

With the game tied 105-105, Young went down to the paint to toss a float to win the game, his first game winner in about playoffs of the NBA.

Here the video:

Young finished with 32 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists shooting 23-11 with a 3-point percentage of 33%, and 9-2 from the free throw line. Veteran Lou Willians had 13 points, John Collins had 12 and Clint Capela had 13 rebounds.

While for the New York Knicks, Alex Burcks contributed 27 points, Juluis Randle with 15 points, RJ Barret with 14, and the once MVP, Derrick Rose culminated with 17 digits.

This apnea series begins and is expected to be one of the most exciting of these 2021 playoffs. The Knciks still have much to prove after having a surprising regular season with a better record than many other teams.