Brilliant KO of Ilia Topuria over Ryan Hall at UFC 264

The entire week leading up to UFC 264, Ilia Topuria said she was going to knock out Ryan Hall, and she delivered devastatingly.

Undefeated Topuria entered the Octagon to fight Hall, the jiu jitsu specialist no one wanted to face. True to form, Ryan tried countless times to bring the fight to the ground. Ilia remained vigilant and patient to escape the attacks, and wait for the moment to attack.

Near the end of the first round, Hall left his head somewhat exposed in one of his transitions. Topuria saw his opportunity and seized the moment. Ilia shook Ryan with her right hand as he tried to get to his feet. Immediately, ‘El Matador’ threw himself on him to finish him off with a blow to the canvas and stay with the victory.

BULLFIGHTER!!! 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 He played his game and knocked him out! @Topuriailia sleeps Ryan Hall on the floor!

With the victory by KO, Topuria remains undefeated and improves his record to 11-0, with three victories in the UFC Octagon. Plus, he gives Hall his first loss inside the world’s most famous cage. Thus, Ilia is likely to be positioned to face an opponent ranked within the top 15 in their next match. For his part, Ryan sees that aura of mystery that made many opponents decline to face him fade. Perhaps defeat will make it easier for him to get a faster opponent, since he only has 3 fights in the UFC despite having been with the company for several years.

At the end of their fight, Topuria appeared before the media to discuss his performance and his next plans.

