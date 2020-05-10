Brighton revealed on Sunday that a player in the squad tested positive for the new coronavirus. Even so, the English club, one of the first to resume individual training, will not interrupt activities at its training center.

Brighton did not release the name of the player, who will be isolated for 14 days. It is the third case of an English club athlete infected by the virus. The two others had been diagnosed with the disease early in the pandemic. The club stated that the players respect the rules of social distance during the activities.

“It is a concern. Despite all the steps we have taken in recent weeks, in which players have not been involved in any significant training, we still suffer from another player testing positive for the virus,” said Brighton executive director Paul Barber, in an interview with Sky Sports.

The 20 Premier League clubs will meet via video conference on Monday to discuss further plans for the restart of the Premier League. The tournament still has no set date to resume, but the league works with the possibility of the games returning from June 8, with closed gates.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently spoke outlining the steps towards the progressive relaxation of the containment rules in Britain, imposed in late March. The government said it wants to see the Premier League return to “uplift the nation’s spirit”.

“One of the things we ask the Premier League for is a complete plan for all stages of returning to the game,” said the Brighton manager. The club is one of those that oppose the league’s suggested idea of ​​using neutral stadiums in the remaining 92 games of the competition. This suggestion is the major point of divergence within the “Reinitial Project”, plan developed by the Premier League for the return of the tournament, suspended since March due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

