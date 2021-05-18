Brighton goals and highlights

05/18/2021 at 10:53 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Tremendous joy that Brighton brought to their fans, with whom they were reunited after more than a year, as has also happened at Old Trafford. Graham Potter’s box did magic and came back from 0-2 to City, although it benefited from the Joao Cancelo’s early expulsion at 10 ‘. Second defeat in three days for City, which had nothing at stake and has its sights set on the Champions League final.

Brighton

Robert Sanchez; White, Webster, Burn; Gross, Alzate (Zeqiri, 65 ‘), Bissouma, Moder; Jahanbakhsh (Lallana, 49 ‘), Welbeck (Trossard, 29’), Mac Allister.

Manchester City

Ederson; Cancello, Stones, Days, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva (Gabriel Jesus, 77 ‘), Rodri, Gündogan (Fernandinho, 56’); Mahrez, Ferran Torres (Eric Garcia, 15 ‘) and Foden.

Goals

0-1 M. 2 Gündogan. 0-2 M. 48 Foden. 1-2 M. 50 Trossard. 2-2 M. 72 Webster. 3-2 M. 76 Burn.

Referee

Stuart Attwell. TA: Jahanbakhsh (27 ‘), Webster (93’) and Robert Sanchez (95 ‘) / Bernardo Silva (73’), Rodri (79 ‘) and Fernandinho (82’). TR: I cancel (10 ‘).

Incidents

Amex Stadium. 8,000 viewers.

A goal from Gündogan, the ‘forward’ par excellence of this course, to a center of Mahrez it seemed to cement the triumph of a placid afternoon. Nothing is further from reality, a judgment of Cancel He turned the perspective of the game. The luso measured badly in a long ball, Welbeck He won the game and had to knock him down when the former United went alone to Ederson.

Despite being outnumbered, Pep’s team resisted in the first half. Eric came in for Ferran and Mahrez and Foden were able to raise the rent. Stuart Attwell and the VAR referee missed a very hard entrance from Jahanbakhsh to Gündogan that it could – or should – have left Brighton with one less as well.

The City endured, that as soon as they left the locker room put the 0-2 with a goal from Foden. Ride of the ’47’ from his own field playing catch-catch and definition crossed with the toe. The reaction of the ‘seagulls’, immediate. A mistake by Rodri led to the attack play that Trossard turned into a work of art. Faked Stones, Dias and Bernardo in the area to beat Ederson later.

The goal gave a lot of life to Potter’s men, who in five minutes in the final stretch caused a frenzy at the Amex Stadium. Webster, in fits and starts with an ugly but effective goal, equaled the contest and Burn ended up turning her over with a head. City had it in discount on a double occasion of Gabriel and Eric but all three points stayed in Brighton.