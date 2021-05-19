Brighton and Hove Albion win at home against Manchester City (3-2)

05/18/2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

The Man city could not beat the Brighton, who won 3-2 during the duel held this Tuesday in the The American Express Community Stadium. The Brighton and Hove Albion He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against him West Ham. Regarding the visiting team, the Manchester City won their last match in the tournament away from home 3-4 against Newcastle united. After the result obtained, the Brightonian team is fifteenth at the end of the game, while the Man city continues as leader of the Premier League.

The first part of the game started in a favorable way for him Manchester City, who opened the scoring with a goal from Gündogan a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 2, concluding the first half with a 0-1 in the light.

The second part of the match started in a positive way for the visiting team, who increased their distance thanks to a goal of Foden moments after the start of the second half, at minute 48. But later the Brighton and Hove Albion cut differences thanks to the success of Trossard in the 50th minute. Subsequently, a new occasion increased the score of the premises by means of a goal of Webster in the 72nd minute that established the 2-2 in favor of Brighton. After a new play increased the score of the local team, which managed to come back through a goal of Burn in minute 77, thus ending the confrontation with the result of 3-2.

The technician of the Brighton, Graham potter, gave entry to the field to Trossard, Lallana Y Zeqiri replacing Welbeck, Jahanbakhsh Y Stand up, while on the part of the Man city, Pep Guardiola replaced Garcia, Fernandinho Y Gabriel Jesus for Ferran torres, Gündogan Y Bernardo silva.

A total of six yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Jahanbakhsh, Webster Y Sanchez, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Bernardo silva, Rúben Days Y Fernandinho and with red to I cancel.

The Manchester City leads the tournament with 83 points, in a place for access to the Champions League, while the Brighton and Hove Albion he stayed in fifteenth place with 41 points after the duel.

On the following day the team of Graham potter will face against Arsenal, Meanwhile he Manchester City Pep Guardiola will be measured against him Everton.

Data sheetBrighton and Hove Albion:Sánchez, Webster, Burn, White, Bissouma, Alzate (Zeqiri, min.65), Moder, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck (Trossard, min.28) and Jahanbakhsh (Lallana, min.49)Manchester City:Ederson, Rúben Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Cancelo, Rodri, Gündogan (Fernandinho, min.56), Bernardo Silva (Gabriel Jesus, min.77), Foden, Ferran Torres (Garcia, min.14) and MahrezStadium:The American Express Community StadiumGoals:Gündogan (0-1, min. 2), Foden (0-2, min. 48), Trossard (1-2, min. 50), Webster (2-2, min. 72) and Burn (3-2, min. 77)